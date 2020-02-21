CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam tomorrow, prepare as per new pattern: Check most important topics

CBSE Psychology class 12 exam on February 22. (PTI Photo) CBSE Psychology class 12 exam on February 22. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Psychology 2020: One of the major subjects for class 12 students preparing for Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)‘s annual exams — psychology — is scheduled to begin tomorrow. In the sample paper released by the board recently, there are several changes in the exam pattern.

Highlighting these changes, Anil Kukar Chaubey, PGT Psychology, VidyaGyan Bulandshahr commented, “Generally there are 10 one-mark questions, however, in the sample paper there are 17 questions. Further, there is no choice in one-markers. Last year too, students — especially those who study at surface level — found one-markers to be difficult as these can be concept-based questions. To prepare better for these, one needs to be thorough with their NCERTs.”

Another change is more choices in the long-form questions. As the CBSE has highlighted earlier, there will be more internal choices in the exam to enable students to attempt them in a relaxed manner. Chaubey mentioned, “As per the sample paper, there will be one choice in two-markers and three-markers. Also, there will be four questions asked in six-markers, however, students just have to answer two.”

“Based on the weightage it is chapter 1, 2 and 4 which are the most important as they will consist of 9, 10 and 10 marks, receptively. Students often find chapter 2 challenging as there are many terms to remember. One of the most common mistakes is that they often get confused between theories, school of psychology, disorders and therapeutic approaches; extra care should be given to remember these,” he pointed out.

He also said that more application-based questions will be asked in the exam and students need to read and re-read questions to understand what exactly is being asked.

“Students have prepared throughout the year for the subjects, attended classes. This is time to relax and read from one’s own notes. During the exam, if a student feel they may run out of time, it is better to start with six-mark questions. Also, mentioning case studies in these question is important,” remarked the teacher.

The next major exam is of English for class 10 on February 26 and English for class 12 on February 27. To pass the exams, students just need 33 per cent marks. CBSE has also said that it would award marks for creative writing in the board exams.

