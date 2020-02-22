CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam analysis and question paper

CBSE class 12 Psychology exam today (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image) CBSE class 12 Psychology exam today (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

Students found the CBSE class 12 psychology exam to be lengthy. The first major exam conducted today, as per experts, could suggest the tone of ongoing exams and hence students can expect time consuming question paper moving ahead for this year’s board exams.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Anil Kumar Choubey, PGT Pscyhology, Vidyagayaan BulandShehar said, “Students were expecting mix of objective-type questions, fill in the blanks and true and false questions, however, barring two true and false, all questions were fill in the blanks. These were direct lines from NCERT books and for students who have not studied thoroughly, these questions could be a problem.”

While most of the questions were direct, students found two long questions to be tricky. “There were around 20 per cent concept-based questions. This exam was more difficult than last year’s. We can expect the number of 100 scorers to go down,” said Choubey.

The next major exam is of English for class 10 on February 26 and English for class 12 on February 27. Check full date sheet here. To pass the exams, students just need 33 per cent marks.

