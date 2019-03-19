CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Questions from NCERT books, students find it lengthy

CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has met the expectation of the students, as those who appeared for the Class 12 Political Science paper on Tuesday said that the paper followed the NCERT pattern, and the questions were mostly from the sample papers. Harshit Awasthi from a KV school, Kolkata said, “The paper was quite easy, and there were no explain-based questions asked. The questions were mostly from NCERT, and the students can easily score good marks.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, some students have complained that the paper was a bit lengthy, with the one marker questions the toughest. “To answer such questions, one should have proper knowledge of all the chapters. However, the paper was quite easy and I am expecting to get marks above 90,” said Sucheta Ghosh from DPS Kolkata.

READ | In CBSE class 12 English paper, 6 marks question ‘out of syllabus’

Video | Can you take this CBSE class 10 exam challenge?

CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper: How the teachers rated the paper

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Kunal Sharma, a history teacher from Learning Academy, Kolkata said, “Students who have studied the chapters thoroughly can expect very good marks. There were no tricky or opinion based questions.”

Advertising

The students were quite happy this year as the board has increased the choices or option based questions. “As there were lots of internal choices from this year, the students also made suggestions on the basis of the chapter that really helped them to prepare well at the last minute,” said the History teacher, adding that all the sections comprised options against every question.

According to Imrana Shahin, PGT Political Science, Vidyagyan school, Bulandshahr, “The paper was very easy, and the students who have studied the chapters thoroughly and have followed the NCERT pattern can easily expect a score above 90.”

After the political science paper, the students from the Humanities stream will get a week to prepare for the history that will be conducted on Tuesday, March 25. “We are quite happy the way CBSE made the date sheet, a week before the exam will really help us to prepare well,” Sucheta Ghosh said.

Around 14 lakh students comprising of 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders have registered for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3 with Multimedia and Web paper.