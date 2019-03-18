CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam tomorrow: Last minute tips to help you score better

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 political science exam on Tuesday, March 19. Students from the Humanities stream must be preparing for the exam. Political science is considered to be among the toughest exams for the stream.

The indianexpress.com talked to experts to find out the last minute preparation strategy to sharpen students’ basic knowledge and help them secure better.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Last minute preparation hacks to score more

Solve previous year question and sample papers

A day before the examination, students should go through their notes and should not focus on any other new chapters, said Jagori Bhattacharjee from BIT school, Kolkata. “The students need to solve previous year question papers and sample papers. This will help the students to get an idea of the questions that are important and they can revise emphasising on important questions,” said the political science teacher.

Important topics

Following the previous year trends, the students may expect questions from chapters including US Hegemony in world politics, Contemporary South Asia, Globalisation, Crisis of the democratic order, and recent developments in Indian politics, said Jagori Bhattacharjee.

Paper pattern

According to political science teacher, Amlan Dutta from Learning Academy, Kolkata, a private coaching institute, “Based on the pattern of previous years’ question paper, students can expect question paper to be of average difficult-level.”

Do not waste time

The political science exam is mostly lengthy thus, students need to work on their speed as well and be quick and fast from the beginning, said Dutta. “Students should be very fast in writing the answers, as wasting time from the beginning may end students in not completing the question paper,” added Dutta.

Around 14 lakh students comprising of 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders have registered for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3, 2019.