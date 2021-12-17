CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Analysis: Students find two questions unclear, overall paper rated balanced and well-conceptualised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term-1 class 12 political science paper today (Subject Code: 028) on Friday i.e December 17, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

The question paper comprised of three sections (Section A, B and C). There was no negative marking, and each question carried an equal mark. The question paper was based on a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern along with case-based questions.

The questions in the paper were as per the topics based on the CBSE term-1 syllabus, said Arti Chopra, Principal, Amity International School, Sector46, Gurugram.

“The paper was tricky and had questions from a variety of concepts. Some of the questions were of higher-order thinking (HOTS) and involved the application of concepts. Students found Assertion- Reasoning questions easy to attempt. Students found question no. 18 under Section A as ambiguous and question no. 22 question also seemed unclear,” Chopra added.

Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, said that the paper was balanced and the majority of the questions asked were well-conceptualised.

“In Section-A, most questions were based on the direct concepts. However, a good amalgamation of high order thinking skills (HOTS) questions was observed in section – B. In section C, the majority of the questions asked were case-based and required the application of learning.