CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam analysis: Application-based questions dominate paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Political Science exam for commerce stream students today. Students and experts rated the paper across the three Sections A, B, and C as easy.

“Many questions came directly from the book, but a few questions in some sets were from the newly added content as well. Most of the students were confident in attempting the paper and are also extremely satisfied with their performance,” Vinita Saraswat, PGT – Political Science at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said.

However, some students felt that the paper was moderate and the map-based question was difficult. More stress was laid on application-based questions in the political science paper.

“The paper was standard, and questions were based on the NCERT textbook. Most questions were direct but students had to use their own creativity in framing the answers as per the requirement of the questions. 2 and 4 marks questions in Section A and B were on point but the competency or HOTS was in Section C. Barring a few questions, rest were straightforward.” Bhavna, PGT Political Science at MRG School, Rohini pointed out.