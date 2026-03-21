CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam on March 23; how to spend the last 1 day?

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By Diljeet Kaur
The Class 12 Political Science CBSE paper is mostly NCERT-based and designed to test conceptual understanding with application-based, tricky queries, as seen in the 2025 examinations. Covering Contemporary World Politics and Indian Politics since Independence, the exam is meticulously designed to fathom the depth of students ‘understanding by employing a wide range of question types and evaluative techniques.
Chapter wise weightage is as under:
|Chapter No.
|Chapter Name
|Marks Allotted
|1
|The End of Bipolarity
|6
|2
|Contemporary Centres of Power
|6
|3
|Contemporary South Asia
|6
|4
|International Organizations
|6
|5
|Security in the Contemporary World
|6
|6
|Environment and Natural Resources
|6
|7
|Globalisation
|4
|Total
|40
|Chapter No.
|Chapter Name
|Marks Allotted
|1
|Challenges of Nation-Building
|6
|2
|Era of One-Party Dominance
|4
|3
|Politics of Planned Development
|2
|4
|India’s External Relations
|6
|5
|Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|4
|6
|The Crisis of Democratic Order
|4
|7
|Regional Aspirations
|6
|8
|Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|8
|Total
|40
As per the CBSE Board Instructions 50% paper will be competency based.
– Contemporary Centres of Power
– International Organizations
– Challenges of Nation Building
– Environment and Natural Resources
– Recent Developments in the Indian Politics
Read More | CBSE introduces online remote invigilation exam for school counsellors
|PANCHSHEEL-
P-Peaceful Coexistence
A-Aggression Non-use
N-Non-interference
C-Cooperation
H-Human Equality
S-Sovereignty
E-Equality
L-Legal Equality
|Features of Globalization:
`TIDE`
T-Technology
I-Interdependence
D-Deregulation
E-Expansion of Markets
|India`s Challenges:
`DID`
D-Development
I-Integration
D-Democracy
|Causes of Disintegration of USSR:
SOVIET FAIL
S-Stagnant Economy
O-Over Centralization
V-Violation of people freedom
I-Inefficient Political System
E-Economic burden of arms race
T-Trade Restriction with West
F- Failure of Reforms
A- Administrative Corruption
I-Ideological Decline
L-Lack of trust in leadership
2. Do not just read your notes; instead, summarize key points in your own words and create mind maps to truly understand complex topics These are great help for last minute revision.
3. Allocate specific time blocks for each chapter, ensuring your toughest topics are covered when your mind is freshest, such as in the morning.
4. Break answers into Introduction-Body-Conclusion. Begin the answer with clear definition and use sub headings. Write answers in points.
5. Be sure to block out time for breaks and relaxation in your schedule; a well-rested mind is essential for effective studying
6. Turn off distractions like social media. Identify your weak areas during your first revision, and allocate extra time in your schedule to focus on those topics.
Most Important– Solve Maximum Sample Papers. Revise Previous Year Question Paper
Attempt Paper in a sequence -Section Wise
Remember, the hard work you put in today is the most valuable investment you can make in yourself.
Good Luck for your exams!
The author is PGT Political Science, HOD Social Science, Manav Rachna International School, Ludhiana