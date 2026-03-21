CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam on March 23; how to spend the last 1 day?

By Diljeet Kaur

The Class 12 Political Science CBSE paper is mostly NCERT-based and designed to test conceptual understanding with application-based, tricky queries, as seen in the 2025 examinations. Covering Contemporary World Politics and Indian Politics since Independence, the exam is meticulously designed to fathom the depth of students ‘understanding by employing a wide range of question types and evaluative techniques.

Chapter wise weightage is as under:

PART A – CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allotted 1 The End of Bipolarity 6 2 Contemporary Centres of Power 6 3 Contemporary South Asia 6 4 International Organizations 6 5 Security in the Contemporary World 6 6 Environment and Natural Resources 6 7 Globalisation 4 Total 40

PART B – POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allotted 1 Challenges of Nation-Building 6 2 Era of One-Party Dominance 4 3 Politics of Planned Development 2 4 India’s External Relations 6 5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System 4 6 The Crisis of Democratic Order 4 7 Regional Aspirations 6 8 Recent Developments in Indian Politics 8 Total 40

As per the CBSE Board Instructions 50% paper will be competency based.

The most important topics are:

– Contemporary Centres of Power

– International Organizations

– Challenges of Nation Building

– Environment and Natural Resources

– Recent Developments in the Indian Politics

Read More | CBSE introduces online remote invigilation exam for school counsellors