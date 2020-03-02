CBSE Class 12 Physics: Tricky MCQs in otherwise easy paper; check question paper, analysis, students’ reactions

CBSE class 12 exam for Physics conducted today (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image) CBSE class 12 exam for Physics conducted today (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image)

CBSE class 12 Physics: Experts found today’s class 12 Physics paper to be trickier than last year, thanks to the newly introduced multiple choice questions (MCQs). “While the entire exam was predictable with most questions from NCERT, the MCQs is where many can commit mistakes as they had more than one option that was similar to the correct answer. This could be a bit confusing for students,” commented Gulfam Ahmed, PGT Physics coordinator from VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr.

“The exam was otherwise a good balance of easy and difficult questions. It was not lengthy, as many expected it to be. If one had studied the last 10 years’ question papers then it would be easy to attempt the exam,” he added.

Pradeep Paul from Genesis Global School was expecting easier one-markers. “Since this was the first time that one mark questions were to be introduced, the hope was that they would be on the easier side, however, students have found them to be difficult and rather tricky. In the long form questions, even if a student writes the formula correctly or has the right approach, they stand a chance of scoring, however, in the case of 20 marks for short questions — one is either right or wrong.”

Many students claim to have felt demotivated with these questions at the start of the exam, but teachers claim those with better conceptual clarity will be able to get through the section.

Class 12 Physics question paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 physics exams today. The exam was also conducted in the violence-hit areas of Delhi. Despite being the first exam in these areas, 98.2 per cent students turnout was registered. The schools in affected areas will continue to remain closed till March 7.

The next major exam for class 12 students will be of history on March 3 for those in arts stream and accountancy on March 5 for those in the commerce stream. On March 4, the class 10 science exam will also be held, as per the CBSE schedule.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd