CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 1 Exam Analysis: Numerical questions with lengthy calculations, overall paper ‘tricky and moderately difficult’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 term-1 Physics exam on December 10. The exam was held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and it had a total of three sections — A, B and C.

Section A had 25 multiple choice questions and students were required to attempt any 20 questions. While Section B had 24 questions and any 20 questions were required to be answered. Section C had six questions out of which students were required to attempt any five.

The question paper was NCERT based but the difficulty- level was above average, said Bhavana Kulshrestha, Principal, Amity International School, Sector 1 Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

“Few questions were thought-provoking and required in-depth command over the concept. Some questions required more time because of the calculations involved. After the exam, not all candidates appeared satisfied with their performance and called the paper rather ‘tricky’,” she added.

Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, said that the paper was a good blend of conceptual as well as numerical questions. “The inclination of the paper was more towards the numerical questions. The paper was of moderate level. It contained a few tricky questions also. Overall it was a balanced paper. Students are somewhat satisfied with the difficulty level of the paper,” she said.