CBSE Class 12 Physics exam analysis: ‘Paper was tough and lengthy, MCQs tricky’

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam analysis: Today’s CBSE Class 12 Physics exam was rated tricky and lengthy by students and teachers across the country. Students complained about lengthy calculations and confusion in MCQ options.

Virendra Verma, PGT physics at DPS Indirapuram said that the paper was above average difficulty level. “Some of the MCQs were lengthy and time taking. The rest of the paper was quite balanced though one question in set 1 was not exactly from the prescribed syllabus,” he said.

Priya Roy, PGT – Physics at Modern English School Guwahati said the paper was lengthy but could be completed in the stipulated time. “The paper carried around 18-20 marks of numerical and few direct derivations were asked. Overall there was a higher percentage of application-based questions including the case based questions,” Roy explained.

Several students complained of the paper being tougher than the previous year’s papers.

Ishika Bains, a CBSE student from Chandigarh complained that several questions in the paper had longer calculations which consumed more time than required in completing the exam. “I was spared with no extra time to revise the paper. I have solved the previous year papers and this would be one of the toughest exams in recent years. I am worried since 75% eligibility criteria is back for JEE exam. If I score less in Physics, it might cost me the IIT seat,” Bains shared.