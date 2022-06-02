CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam analysis: Students rate paper easy and not lengthy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the class 12 Physical Education exam today, i.e. June 2, 2022. The exam, this year, was not difficult and was rated to be easy to moderate.

Students said the question paper adhered to the style of questions in the official sample papers, which made the exam quite easy. This was applicable for all the three sections. “Difficulty level of All the three sections were easy to moderate. According to pupils paper was easy as questions were straight from the text book,” said Akash Tyagi, PGT – Physical Education from MRG School, Rohini.

As per the experts, the questions were also very direct, which means the students who studied their NCERT-issued books and sample papers thoroughly will be able to score good marks in this year’s physical education exam.

Additionally, students did not have to worry about not completing their exam on time. “The students did not face any issues with regards to time management and they all could complete the paper within the stipulated time,” said Anuradha Sharma, HOD of Sports Department in Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

CBSE class 12 term 2 board exams are scheduled to conclude on June 15, 2022. The next exam is for ‘NCC, Information Technology, Shorthand (English)’ on June 4, 2022.