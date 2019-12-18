CBSE Class 12th Mathematics sample paper

CBSE Board 2020: Exams from February 15 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational image) CBSE Board 2020: Exams from February 15 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational image)

CBSE Board 2020: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams beginning February 15, lakhs of students across the country have started preparing for the board exams. Touted one of the most difficult exams by many students — mathematics has around 15 days preparatory holidays for students having PCM. For students who opted for commerce subjects or economics, there are three holidays while for PCMB or medical students, it is two days.

Those who have fewer holidays need to prepare in advance and leave the preparatory holidays only for practice, however, it is not easy for those with 15 offs either. Their task would be to maintain focus throughout these days. Here is a sample question paper to help students assess their preparation and device a strategy accordingly.

Students have to pass in each section of assessment per subject. For every subject, there are two to three assessment components, namely — theory and practice or project or internal assessment. While the practical calculates for 20 marks, the theory is for 80 marks.

As per the 33 per cent rule, candidates need to score 26 marks in theory and to pass in internal assessment (20 marks), they need to score six marks to pass. The similar six marks passing rule applies to project work as well.

— The sample question paper is prepared by Anup Tiwari, Maths teacher, Vidya Gyan School

