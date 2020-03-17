CBSE class 12 mathematics exam tricky, questions of higher difficulty level

Students leave after appearing in the exam. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Students leave after appearing in the exam. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

CBSE class 12 Mathematics exam analysis: Students found today’s CBSE class 12 mathematics exam to be difficult. If experts are to be believed, at least 2-3 questions per set had questions which were of higher difficulty level than that of CBSE class 12 exams. Of the 80 marks, an average student will not be able to score over 55-60 marks.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Deepti from Shiv Nadar School Noida said, “While students might have found the exam easy, there were several tricky areas to test conceptual clarity. As a teacher, this type of paper gives a clear idea of which student has mugged up and who has studied throughout the year. Students, though, may find it hard to score.”

Anup Tiwari, TGT Mathematics from Vidya Gyan Bulandshahar commented, “There were 3-4 questions including some MCQs and question number 20, which were of higher difficulty level than usual. An average student will not be able to score more than 60 marks out of 80.”

Saurabh Gupta, academic director, VidyaMandir Classes believes some of the questions in the exam were at the level of JEE. “Section B and C were of moderate level of difficulty while section D, which had six markers, needed conceptual clarity. More questions were asked from probability and application derivatives and calculus. To solve such questions, students need to have done a lot of practice.” He added that set 2 was of higher difficulty level than others.

CBSE class 12 Mathematics question paper

The next exam for class 12 is Business studies on March 24. The passing marks in the exam is 33 per cent in theory and 33 per cent in practical separately, as per the rules.

