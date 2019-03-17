CBSE class 12 Mathematics exam: Revise these topics to secure good marks

CBSE class 12 Mathematics exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 Mathematics exam on March 18 (Monday), 2019. Math is considered to be among the most difficult exams by students. Those in commerce, science and medicine, all will be appearing for the exam, however, the difficulty level will be the same for all the students.

The indianexpress.com talked to experts to ask about the last minute preparation tips, important topics and other instructions.

Class 12 teacher at Genesis Global School, Noida, Ramneek Chawla, said, “revise all formulas, should practice past years paper questions, NCERT solved examples. They should avoid trying new questions on the last day. Avoid talking to friends who would confuse you on a certain topic or question.” She added, “Never study for late hours a night before, avoid studying in the morning and stay calm as the more relaxed you are the better you will be able to perform in the three hours.”

Avoid these errors

According to Chawla, having known questions does not help, but knowing the concept does. “Students often waste time finding seen questions in the question paper. One should neither get excited to see a solved question nor get nervous to see unseen, if you know your concepts, you will sail through.”

Do not begin with section A. According to the teacher, one should start with sections which carry more weight age as the speed in. The beginning is slow.

Unmissable topics

“The topics students must cover are Determinants, linear programming problems, Derivatives and Application of derivatives, as direct questions are expected from these. The mantra which students should use to Crack Mathematics exam well is ‘work hard, work smart'”, said Chawla.

A teacher at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, Deepak Bhatia said, “Revise 3D geometry, integral and probability thoroughly as there is going to be a question from each one of them in high markers. Also, students can revise all types of questions asked in NCERT examples to get a hang of how to treat each type of question.”

Among other important topics, Bhatia said, “There is a 13 marks questions from matrics and determinant and a six marks question from linear which will most probably be a graph.”