CBSE class 12 Mathematics exam: Revise these topics to secure good marks

CBSE class 12 Mathematics exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 Mathematics exam on March 18 (Monday), 2019. Math is considered to be among the most difficult exams by students. Those in commerce, science and medicine, all will be appearing for the exam, however, the difficulty level will be the same for all the students.
The indianexpress.com talked to experts to ask about the last minute preparation tips, important topics and other instructions.
Class 12 teacher at Genesis Global School, Noida, Ramneek Chawla, said, “revise all formulas, should practice past years paper questions, NCERT solved examples. They should avoid trying new questions on the last day. Avoid talking to friends who would confuse you on a certain topic or question.” She added, “Never study for late hours a night before, avoid studying in the morning and stay calm as the more relaxed you are the better you will be able to perform in the three hours.”
Avoid these errors
According to Chawla, having known questions does not help, but knowing the concept does. “Students often waste time finding seen questions in the question paper. One should neither get excited to see a solved question nor get nervous to see unseen, if you know your concepts, you will sail through.”
Do not begin with section A. According to the teacher, one should start with sections which carry more weight age as the speed in. The beginning is slow.