CBSE Class 12 Math exam analysis: Questions on 3D geometry trick students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 mathematics board exam today. As per students and subject experts, the exam was balanced with a few questions on the tougher end.

Pooja Nayyar, HOD Mathematics at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said that the class 12 term II Mathematics board exam was a balanced paper. “All the questions were from the syllabus. The questions on Integration and Three-Dimensional Geometry were a bit tricky, but not very difficult to crack for the students who were well prepared. Overall, the math exam paper had its share of questions that were easy to moderate in difficulty level,” Nayyar added.

Anup Tiwari, Maths Coordinator at VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said that in today’s Mathematics question paper the difficulty level was mostly moderate to difficult. “25% of questions in each set were tricky and required higher-order thinking skills to solve. Questions based on Integration and Three Dimensional Geometry were nicely designed. The paper was not lengthy and students were satisfied with their performance,” he further said.

CBSE conducted the first subjective exam for applied math this year with only a single set of question paper set for all students.

Vashinder Kaur, PGT Maths at MRG School Rohini said that the applied math exam was easy and direct questions were asked. “There was No case study question in this exam and students were happy to see the question paper,” Kaur said.