CBSE Class 12 Math Exam Analysis: Students rate paper difficult and lengthy, questions asked on analytical and logical aspects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term-1 class 12 board examination 2021-22 of Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Applied) today i.e., Monday, December 6, 2021 from 11:30 am -1 pm. The paper was rated lengthy and difficult as stated by students.

“The paper was a bit on the harder side and lengthy. I felt that section C was the hardest. Q(42) of set 4 had symbols not present in the NCERT textbooks. Section A was the easiest and section B was tricky. The paper had a few ambiguous questions. Overall the paper was moderately hard,” Manasi, a class 12 student of JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said.

Ganesh, math teacher at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru said that overall the question paper appears to be tricky, difficult, and time-consuming. “The notation used in question number 42 is not there in the NCERT textbook due to which students didn’t understand the question,” Ganesh said.

“Section A tested the knowledge and understanding of the students, where few questions required a little calculations. Section B was tricky and students require an in-depth understanding of the concepts to answer the questions. The questions from Linear Programming are time-consuming. Section C tested the application skills of the students. This section seems difficult for an average student to score,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, Arti Chopra, Principal Amity International School Gurugram said that the set of instructions given at the beginning of the Question paper differed from the instructions given with the questions in Section C. It was clearly mentioned that the candidate had to attempt any 8 out of 10 questions at the beginning whereas in the question on the case study, the candidates were asked to attempt any 4 questions leaving the candidates baffled.