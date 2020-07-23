CBSE Class 12th Improvement results declared, check direct link

CBSE Class 12 Improvement results 2020: Check result at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Representational image/ file CBSE Class 12 Improvement results 2020: Check result at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CBSE Class 12 Improvement results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 improvement results. The students can check the results through the websites- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. The students can check their mark sheets through ‘Parinam Manjusha’ integrated with Digi locker.

The board earlier released the class 12 exam, and a total of 88.78 per cent students cleared it successfully. Though the merit list was not released this year, Divyanshi Jain from Lucknow scored 100 per cent marks.

CBSE Class 12 Improvement results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board has released the dates for applying for verification, revaluation. The candidates can apply for verification of marks till July 24. Students can get their evaluated answer books by applying anytime between August 1-2 by 5 pm. The re-evaluation process will be open from August 6 to August 7.

For verification of total marks, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, and to get a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets, candidates will have to submit Rs 700. The photocopy will be provided in the candidate’s login account. In case after getting the answer script candidate decides to challenge the answer script they will have to apply for re-evaluation again online. A re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question will be applicable. Status of revaluation will be uploaded through a formal letter at the official website.

