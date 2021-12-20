scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
CBSE Class 12 History Term 1 Exam Analysis: Paper rated easy, tested in-depth knowledge of NCERT

 Section A was easy with straight forward and direct questions. Section B contained questions where students had to read the questions several times before deciding the answers

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: December 20, 2021 2:49:41 pm
CBSE Class 12 History answer key, CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021The paper was of moderate difficulty with most questions asked from NCERT.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term-1 class 12 history paper on Monday i.e December 20, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The paper was of moderate difficulty with most questions asked from NCERT.

CBSE will not release the official answer key of the class 12 history paper as it has decided to stop the evaluation of OMR sheets at exam centres. Some coaching institutes may release the unofficial answer keys of the Class 12 history paper. Students should take the help of their subject teachers and review the question paper when the exam is over.

 Section A was easy with straight forward and direct questions. Section B contained questions where students had to read the questions several times before deciding the answers, therefore the questions though not difficult but were cleverly framed. Section C also had tricky questions. Students could answer them only if they read the passage carefully.

“ All students appeared comfortable while attempting the paper and were able to complete the paper in the stipulated time. The paper followed the pattern set by the CBSE Sample paper. It tested the application and analytical skills of the students and required in-depth knowledge of NCERT,” Divya Bhatia, Principal, Amity International School Saket said.

 

