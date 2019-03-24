CBSE Class 12 History tomorrow: Revise these chapters to score more

CBSE Class 12 History paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 12 History examination on Monday, March 25, 2019. Students have already prepared thoroughly, but a methodological preparation in the last minute can help you to score better.

The indianexpress.com talked to experts to find out the last minute preparation strategy to sharpen students’ basic knowledge and help them secure above 90.

CBSE Class 12 History paper: preparation tips to score better

According to Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT History, Vidyagyan school, Bulandshahr, “The students should focus on these five chapters — Harappan civilisation, Thinkers believe and buildings, Bhakti and Sufi tradition, Kings and chronicles, Mahatma Gandhi and national movement as most of the questions will come on these topics. The questions from these chapters will be of four marks and eight marks, in total 24 marks in total 24 marks in each section.”

“For the mapping, the students should revise these four chapters carefully includes — Harappan civilisation, kings and chronicles, Revolt of 1857, Mahatma Gandhi and the national movement,” PGT History said.

“As the board allowed only blue pen in the exam centre, the students if make a mistake in locating the place in the map, he/ she can mark cross and can mark the right location,” said Jaiswal.

At the last minute, the students should revise the notes and sample papers. “The students should not focus on other chapters at the last minute. The students should revise the notes, last five year questions and sample papers that will help them to score more,” said the teacher.

Regarding the question paper pattern, PGT History Santosh Kumar Jaiswal said, “Following the previous year trend, the question paper will be NCERT based. The paper will consist of 50 marks of average questions, 30 marks below average and 20 marks of application-based questions. The students can expect one four markers and another eight marker reasoning based questions.”