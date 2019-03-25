CBSE Class 12 History paper analysis: Easy but lengthy, students have mixed reactions

CBSE Class 12 History paper analysis: The students who have appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 History paper on Monday, March 25 reviewed the paper as lengthy and it could not be possible to complete the paper within three hours. “Though the paper was easy, but the questions in the descriptive sections, part-III was quite lengthy. Students faced trouble in completing the answers on time,” said Shruti Mitra, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) school, Kolkata.

Advertising

Some students have also mentioned that there were some questions in the paper which were a bit tricky, with part-III the lengthiest. “There were some questions in the History paper which requires proper knowledge of the chapters. Above all the paper was quite easy, and students can expect marks above 90,” an examinee said.

Video | Can you take this CBSE class 10 exam challenge?

CBSE Class 12 History paper: How the teachers rated the paper

According to Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT History, Vidyagyan school, Bulandshahr, “Apart from one source based question which contains seven marks, there was nothing in the paper which can be categorised as difficult.”

“The question number 13 in set number 3 — ‘Moistening the rose garden of fortune’ which has three-part based questions of marks (2+2+3) was a bit difficult as the students without reading the chapter on Abul Fazl could not answer,” the teacher added.

Advertising

READ | CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Questions from NCERT books, students find it lengthy

Apart from the students complain, the paper was quite scoring. “I had an interaction with some students, and they are expecting marks above 90. The average students can easily score marks between 70 to 80,” said the History teacher.

Kuntal Chowdhury, a History teacher from Learning Academy, Kolkata said, “Students who have studied the chapters thoroughly can expect good marks. There were no tricky or opinion-based questions, and the paper was mostly based on NCERT syllabus.”

Regarding the students complain of a lengthy paper, the teacher said, “As the board has fixed the word limit, the answer should be within the limit, exaggerating an answer will end up in losing marks.”

Around 14 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3 with Multimedia and Web paper.