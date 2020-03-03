CBSE Class 12 History exam tests reasoning ability, students find it difficult

CBSE class 12 History exam was held today (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image) CBSE class 12 History exam was held today (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image)

CBSE Class 12 History: Several students were left confused in the newly introduced one mark section in today’s Class 12 History exam. As per the new pattern introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 20 questions for one mark each are asked in the beginning of the exam. In today’s paper, the one-markers included multiple choice questions, besides matching, pie-graphs, identifying pictures, etc.

This has left many confused on how to prepare for these 20 marks. Talking to indianexpress.com, Anoop Singh, a teacher at Genesis Global School commented, “CBSE needs to give clarity on the kind of questions that will be asked in the section. In the psychology exam, most questions were of the fill-in-the-blanks format. In today’s exam, there was no fill-in-the-blanks at all. This creates confusion in minds of students on how to prepare, especially because it is the first time such questions are being asked.”

These one-markers were also found to be reasoning-based and require a student to analyse before answering. Dr Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT History, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahar remarked, “The one mark section tests the reasoning ability. For instance, instead of asking about the title that King Ashoka took, the question was on reasons why Ashoka secured it. These questions require a bit of analysis from a student’s end. Those who have not read the chapters in-depth will find it difficult to solve these sections.”

Singh informed that passage-based questions were also assessing students on reasoning ability. “In the sample paper, there were choices in passage-based questions, however, it was not there in the main exam. The passage-based questions were also reasoning-based. While this is good for overall understanding, students were not prepared for such an exam. An average student would not be able to score even 70 marks.”

The next major exam for class 12 students will be of accountancy on March 5 and for class 10 students it would be on March 4 for science exam.

