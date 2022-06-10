CBSE Class 12 History exam analysis: Questions asked from all chapters with emphasis on testing application-based knowledge

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 history board exam today. As per students and subject experts, the exam was a mix of easy and commonly asked questions. The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and students had a total time of 2 hours to attempt the class 12 term-2 paper. The question paper was divided into 4 sections – A, B, C, and D.

The question paper consists of common and easy questions, said Jonali Das, Principal and subject expert of History, Modern English School, Guwahati. “It was more analytical and application-based. The case-based question was good and appropriate. The exam’s pattern and difficulty level were matching with the sample paper provided by CBSE,” she said.

Das added that the language of the question paper was student-friendly and comfortable. “The Map question was also easy and could be answered properly by the students. Students feel satisfied after appearing in the exam,” she added.

Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT (History), Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, said that the class 12 term-2 history board exam was along the lines of expected questions.

“The paper was quite balanced and the syllabus was covered well. The questions were drafted to test the knowledge as well as the application capability of students. There was particular emphasis on descriptive-type questions. The map question was simple. The paper evenly featured questions from all chapters. Some students found the paper a little lengthy,” Chauhan added.