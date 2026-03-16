CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2026: ‘Well-structured and direct questions,’ say teachers

The CBSE Class 12 Hindi board examination held on Monday was largely taken as balanced and student-friendly, with teachers noting that the paper adhered closely to the prescribed CBSE syllabus. Teachers said the questions were clear and direct, enabling students to demonstrate their comprehension and writing abilities effectively across different sections of the paper.
Students appeared for both Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002) papers in the single morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across examination centres in India and abroad.
According to Garima Arya, Head of the Hindi Department at Silverline Prestige School, the question paper was “well-structured, balanced, and aligned with the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern of CBSE.”
She noted that the overall difficulty level remained easy to moderate and that the questions were framed in a way that allowed students to demonstrate their understanding of key concepts.
Arya added that the paper did not contain particularly tricky or ambiguous questions, and most of the questions were straightforward while reflecting the competencies expected at the senior secondary level.
She further observed that the structure of the paper provided sufficient scope to evaluate students’ comprehension, interpretation, and written expression. While the overall difficulty level was manageable, the paper appeared slightly lengthy, requiring students to manage their time carefully while responding to the different sections.
Arya also pointed out that the unseen poem section required deeper interpretation and analytical reading, as students had to pay close attention to meaning and context to answer accurately. Compared with other parts of the paper, this section demanded more thoughtful engagement from candidates.
Overall, the Class 12 Hindi paper is aligned with curricular objectives and effective in assessing comprehension, analytical abilities, and writing skills.