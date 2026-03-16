CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2026: ‘Well-structured and direct questions,’ say teachers

Teachers said the questions were clear and direct, enabling students to demonstrate their comprehension and writing abilities effectively across different sections of the paper. (representative image/ Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The CBSE Class 12 Hindi board examination held on Monday was largely taken as balanced and student-friendly, with teachers noting that the paper adhered closely to the prescribed CBSE syllabus. Teachers said the questions were clear and direct, enabling students to demonstrate their comprehension and writing abilities effectively across different sections of the paper.

Students appeared for both Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002) papers in the single morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across examination centres in India and abroad.

According to Garima Arya, Head of the Hindi Department at Silverline Prestige School, the question paper was “well-structured, balanced, and aligned with the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern of CBSE.”