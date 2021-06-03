Release Class 12 evaluation criteria in two weeks: SC to CBSE, CISCE

The Supreme Court today asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to devise the objective criteria to evaluate Class 12 students within the next two weeks.

The SC on Thursday said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate J K Das, appearing for the CISCE, to place on record the parameters within two weeks.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

At the outset, Venugopal said that he has circulated a letter about the decision taken by the government, which the bench said it has gone through. Venugopal said that CBSE will require some time to formulate the well-defined objective criteria for the assessment of class 12 students and the court may defer the hearing for at least two weeks. Das said CISCE wanted 3-4 weeks for placing the objective criteria as there will be consultation of experts in the process.

“Hon’ble Supreme Court has asked the govt to place on record the objective methodology within 2 weeks so that result can be declared on time. Assurance has been given that the interest of all students CBSE, ICSE and other State Boards will be taken care of,” tweeted Mamta Sharma, the advocate who had moved the court with the plea demanding cancellation of Class 12 board exams.

Das said CISCE wanted 3-4 weeks for placing the objective criteria as there will be consultation of experts in the process. The bench said, “You (CISCE) can do it overnight. Four weeks’ time is a little longer. We cannot give you 3-4 weeks’ time. Please place it before us in two weeks as students will have to take admissions in colleges. Nowadays all communication is happening virtually.”

Petitioner in-person Mamta Sharma said that like CBSE and CISCE, there are many state boards that have not taken any decision on class 12 exams. She said that there are about 1.2 crore students in state boards and the court may direct them to take decisions.

The bench told Sharma, “You should have patience and not rush things like this. You have only asked for cancellation of board exams by CBSE and now you are saying state boards. You are asking for heavens. First, let CBSE place on record objective criteria and then we will see about other boards.” The top court then deferred the hearing by two weeks.