CBSE Class 12 exams: Last date to upload internal assessment marks extended

CBSE has also permitted the schools to conduct the practicals and other assessments of students in online mode only. (Representational image)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today extended the last date for uploading the marks of practical subjects/internal assessment till June 28. The board has also permitted the schools to conduct the practicals and other assessments of students in online mode only. The decision was citing that many schools has not conducted the internal assessments due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“No extension of the last date for uploading marks will be allowed further than June 28. Thus, schools are advised to complete all evaluations well before June 28 and upload the marks meticulously,” reads the official notification.

Read | CBSE sets up special committee, Class 12 evaluation policy to be finalised by June 15

It has directed the internal examiners to take individual photographs of each student during vice-voce and for school records. The photograph should have a picture of an internal examiner, external examiner and student.

The schools can check the list of subjects, break-up of marks, information about external examiner appointment by CBSE on the official website of the board.

In subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment as per the instructions given in the curriculum.

For subjects where an external examiner has been appointed by CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination after consultation with the internal examiner. Thereafter, the internal examiner will share the decided exam date with the student well in advance and the practical/assessment will be conducted as per the curriculum.

Immediately after the completion of the assessment, marks will be uploaded to the link provided by the CBSE. The marks should be uploaded carefully as no change of marks will be done once uploaded.