Glad that Class 12 board exams have been cancelled: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision has been taken in the “interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been appealing to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance. He tweeted that he is glad that the exams have been cancelled. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia too tweeted that the decision comes as a relief for 1.5 crore students.

I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2021

“Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance,” Kejirwal had tweeted today morning.

Read | CBSE Class 12 exams: All you need to know about board exams 2021

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of surge in coronavirus cases. The exams for Class 10 are already scrapped.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from states and union territories on proposals discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue. The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam’s cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.