CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Want to score above 90; preparation tips

– Written by Gulfam Ahmed

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: With just a week left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination, the students are at their last leg of preparations. The Class 12 Physics examinations will be conducted on March 5, 2019.

Even the students who are not well prepared in Physics can follow these tips to score better in the subject.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: How to score above 90% in Physics

For numerical based question, prepare chapter-wise formula and give yourself regular practice for the same.

To answer reasoning-based questions one should have all the definitions, derivations and their inferences on his/her finger tips. So, focus seriously on them.

Try to explain the reasoning-based question including appropriate formula to support your answer, avoid writing long paragraphs.

Go through the last year ‘Model answer copy’ available on CBSE website to have an idea how to write answers in crispy way.

In board question paper, it was observed that same question was asked for 3 Marks or 2 Marks in different years. So editing of your answer what you have learnt for 3 marks to 2 marks is must. Do practice of it.

Do solve the sample paper issued by CBSE and previous board question papers available on CBSE web page. Learn to write appropriate answers in the given time limit.

It was observed that last year paper contains one question of 3 marks based on experimental skill from NCERT text book. So, prepare all experimental based questions given in NCERT thoroughly.

Board examination is strictly based on the NCERT text book, so it is imperative to go through the NCERT text thoroughly. Keep in mind, you need to do a critical reading of the text. That is, while reading, keep asking questions like ‘why’ and ‘how’.

Physics is not learning the facts but the ability of applying the knowledge in practical situations. So, when you read any concept try to spend some time in thinking about the application of that concept also.

After critical reading of the text do see the examples solved in the book and solve the practice questions.

The paper has a mandatory question on drawing a diagram of a device or a graph. While preparing for these questions pay attention on the key features of the diagram. For example, while drawing a diagram of variation of resistivity of metals with temperature students generally do a mistake of starting the plot from zero whereas resistivity is not zero at zero degree centigrade.

It is not how much you know but how well you understand a question and how appropriately you answer the question that gets you good grades. For that be focussed on writing only what you have been asked instead of writing irrelevant details. That will save your time which you can use on other difficult questions.

While preparing for examination when students start a unit they spend all their time with that new unit only and forget the earlier units completely. They should keep revising the earlier done units also frequently so that they should not forget what they have learnt.

In exam start with the questions you are sure about. It will boost up your confidence level and save you time also which can be used in doing the questions which you find challenging.

And finally, on the last three days before the board examination solve three question papers from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. It will condition your body and mind for the actual examination.

– The author is a teacher at Physics Dept, Vidyagyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahar, UP.