CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Sample paper for Maths

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The board exams for Class 12 are just a month away and students must be busy revising and polishing their last month preparation.

The CBSE board exams will be conducted from February 2019. Students all across India are preparing for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board exam. Here is a chance to check your preparedness for the boards.

Check out this sample paper of Maths for CBSE Class 12 board exam. This sample paper is of 100 marks and is scheduled to be completed in 3 hours.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Check the sample paper of Mathematics

– The paper is authored by Anup Tiwari, PGT Mathematics, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr