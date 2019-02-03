CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Preparation hacks for English

– Written by Lopamudra Majumdar

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 12 examinations from February 15. The board has also released the admit card, the candidates can collect it from their respective schools.

The Class 12 English examinations will be conducted on March 2, 2019. For many students, English is quite difficult, but a methodological and stepwise preparation can easily help one to score good marks in the examination.

The 15 minutes — reading time – must be properly utilised. Do not spend time in trying to recollect Literature Answers during the reading time. Try to understand the Comprehension passages well

Mark out the Main Events of Invisible Man in the form of Flow Charts, this helps you to give a quick recap a day before the exam

Note Making is important do not leave it for the last minute

Underline the abbreviations in note making and put the abbreviations in a box

Notice, Posters and Advertisements must always be presented in box format

Try to adhere to the word limits prescribed in the question paper, too less and too much will both lead to loss of marks

Never forget to form paragraphs in the writing section questions and the long answers of Literature

Neat and proper presentation is a must

Spare at least 10 minutes to revise your answers before you hand over the answer script

– The author is a teacher, VidyaGyan School, Sitapur