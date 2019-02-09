CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: How to score better in Political Science

– Written by Yeshwant Singh

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The preparations might be in full swing for the candidates appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations which will begin from February 15, 2019. Political Science is quite a tough subject for the students who will appear from Humanities background.

The Political Science paper will be conducted on Tuesday, March 19, and the students who will appear in the exam can follow these preparation tips to score better.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Preparation hacks for Political Science

The first time when you are reading the chapters, read to understand the information and then subsequent readings to remember the information. Draw mind maps and make mnemonics to learn

Study from your own concise notes in addition to the NCERT textbooks

Make short notes on the important topics in your own words, which will help you understand and remember the topics

Solve as many previous year question papers and sample papers. This will familiarise you with exam patterns and help you to keep a tab of your time in a better way

Try peer/buddy study. Studying in a group will help keep your interest intact. Go into the details of a topic while studying in a group. It will help create a clearer picture of the topic

Earmark the weak topics and work on them. Figure out the topics that are hard to understand or learn and try doing them first. This will help you in completion of a difficult portion and will leave time for easy parts to be done later

Use mnemonics to remember definitions. You can draw flowcharts to make it very simple and convenient to go through the topic

Clear out all the doubts from your teachers before appearing for the exam. Leave no space for the examiner to question your content

Develop confidence. Nervousness and anxiety may cause you to answer questions incorrectly even if you know the answer. Therefore, be confident while attempting the exam

Sleep well a night before the exam. It keeps the body and mind fresh to sit in the exam hall

Locate the question correctly. Understand the topics thoroughly so you know exactly what to write

Write neatly and in orderly manner, use flowcharts and quotations, provide facts and figures

Do not cut and overwrite since it shows lack of confidence

Highlight the headings and keywords in your answer

At the end revise all your answers to be double sure.

– The author is PGT History, VidyaGyan Sitapur