CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: How to score above 90% in Business Studies

Written by Praveen Singh

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 12 examinations from February 15. The board has also released the admit card, the candidates can collect it from their respective schools.

The Class 12 Business Studies examinations will be conducted on March 14, 2019. The students should know that cracking an examination is a skill that can be acquired. As with studying, scoring good marks too is a combination of managing one’s time well and applying the right method.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Preparation hacks for Business Studies

Believe in yourself. Set a goal for yourself

Accordingly set a timetable for yourself

For case studies it is better to start with questions first and have a vision that what we are looking for in case study, it will help you to take a better understanding with case

Presentation: Be particular about how you write the answers. It should always be in points with a heading and a brief explanation as per weightage eg. 4 headings for 4 marks and 5 headings for 5 marks and so on

Do not leave out any Question/s try to attempt all the questions

Also be careful not to spend too much time on 1 question at the cost of other questions

Wherever any process is asked to be explained, write all the steps involved, irrespective if the marks allotted to that question

Draw a flowchart/diagram in support of your answer, wherever possible especially for questions with a weightage of 5 and 6 marks.

Answer those questions first, which you know very well

Underline all the sub-headings.

Attempt ‘HOTS’ questions at the last.

While trying to understand ‘HOTS’ questions keep in mind chapter-wise allotment of marks for each chapter. Sometimes this helps to guess the chapter from which the hots question is given.

Maintain a separate small hand – book to write only sub-headings for all the concepts in the subject. It helps as a ready reckoner.

Read summaries given at the end of each chapter to get a comprehensive idea about the given chapter. Hots can be given from summaries also

Refer latest CBSE sample question papers along with previous year Board Question Papers

Identify a limited number of direct questions which usually come in the exams & prepare them well

Apply FRT (Fast reading technique) i.e. to revise more in less time.

Answer the question as it is asked

Read the question at least twice before answering. Be at guard for either/or questions. Also make sure to tackle all sub-sections of a question

Use the marks as a guide

The examination paper mentions the marks each question carries. Use these mark as a rough guide as to how long their answers ought to be. Do not expand an answer more than is relevant. This will save a lot of time which can be used while writing a Long-Answer question.

Avoid writing irrelevant points

While writing an answer, focus on the nature of the question asked to maintain focus. Answering something that is irrelevant to the question, no matter how good a description it is, will not only waste time but also be given low marks.

Budget your time

Don’t dwell too much on a particular question as remaining questions may get little or no time if. Despite how much one writes, one can only score the maximum marks allocated to that question. If facing difficulty in answering a question, move on to other questions and return to the former later.

Check and double-check

Always keep some time for revision while budgeting time. In the rush to complete the paper, some basic spelling mistakes or forgotten, half-attempted questions may spoil all the effort.

– The author is PGT Business Studies, VidyaGyan Sitapur