Centre should ensure safety of students before taking exams: Punjab minister

The Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla, on Sunday, said that the Union government should ensure the safety of students before taking decisions on examinations of class 12. While presenting his views during a virtual meeting with union ministers, Singla said that during difficult times, the safety and security of students and teachers must be on the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard.

The virtual meeting was organised to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses.

Singla said that taking serious note of the situation, CM Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has already taken the decision to promote the students of board class 5, 8 and 10. He added that the results of class 8 and 10 have already been declared and the results of class 5 will be declared tomorrow on the basis of internal assessment only.

The cabinet minister also suggested that if the government wants to conduct examinations of class 12, the exams of only 3 elective subjects should be taken.

He said that if the education boards would conduct examinations for elective subjects, it would be easy to maintain social distancing and other mandatory protocol in view of the pandemic.