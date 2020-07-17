CBSE Class 12 verification process begins today: All you need to know

Candidates can apply for reevaluation at cbse.nic.in (Representational image) Candidates can apply for reevaluation at cbse.nic.in (Representational image)

The verification process for class 12 exams 2020 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun today. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can opt for several options including verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet, and re-evaluation of marks. These facilities, however, will only be available for the exams which could take place.

This year, several CBSE class 12 exams could not be held. For these exams, marks were given based on a special assessment scheme as a one-time measure. As per the rule, the average of best of three marks obtained by a student in the exams conducted would be given for exams which could not be held. For these exams, if a student thinks they are at a disadvantage, they will have an option to appear for exams when the situation is conducive, however, no more improvement exams will be held after that, as per CBSE.

Know these rules before applying

Students who wish to apply for re-checking, can visit cbse.nic.in. Incomplete or offline applications will be rejected. One candidate can send only one application in which the candidate can choose to apply for multiple subjects as well. The CBSE, in an official notice, said that decrease even by one mark will be affected and so will be an increase. In case of no change, the fee will not be returned. The result of verification marks will be uploaded at the websites. Change or not, students will be issued new mark sheets. Students will have to check the website and no letter will be sent to them separately.

Charges applicable

For verification of total marks, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, and to get a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets, candidates will have to submit Rs 700. The photocopy will be provided in the candidate’s login account. In case after getting the answer script candidate decides to challenge the answer script they will have to apply for re-evaluation again online. A re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question will be applicable. Status of revaluation will be uploaded through a formal letter at the official website.

Know when to apply

The verification of marks window will be open from July 17 to July 21, up to 5 pm. Students can get their evaluated answer books by applying anytime between August 1 to August 2, 5 pm. The re-evaluation process will be open from August 6 to August 7, 5 pm.

