Maharashtra education minister proposes ‘Non-Examination’ route for CBSE Class 12 students

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad who attended the meeting arranged by Centre to take a decision of conducting CBSE Class 12 exams, said she has proposed a “Non-Examination route” for Class 12 students keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation.

Stating that projection indicates that children are vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus, such an option should be actively examined, tweeted Gaikwad after attending the meeting arranged by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

“Health and mental well-being of children, their families must be our priority. Students, parents have been sharing their concerns regarding sitting for exams amid the pandemic. Students have been studying in Class 12 for over 14 months. Personally, I believe that we should remove the uncertainty regarding exams and take a decision that is in student’s interest. Our focus should now be in evolving a uniform assessment policy, vaccination of all teachers & eligible students and safe resumption of schools, colleges campuses for the next academic year,” said Gaikwad.

She complained that it is unfortunate that the CBSE board officials had not met her at all even during such challenging times and said that the board should ensure regular meetings.

Gaikwad said that for CBSE schools, Centre had sought feedback from states on two options it has proposed for the conduct of exams. She said that she has given the initial feedback but has conveyed that will hold further deliberations with Chief Minister of Maharashtra and legal experts on both CBSE and state board exams.