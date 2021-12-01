CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE Updates: Sociology exam to begin at 11:30 am, check important guidelines

CBSE 2021-22 Term 1 Exams: This year, the board exams will be held in MCQ (multiple choice questions) format. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Term 1 Exams: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-1 class 12 boards exams from today onwards. The first exam is Sociology which will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 term-1 exams will continue till December 22.

This year, the board exams will be held in MCQ (multiple choice questions) format. The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.

Each OMR will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.