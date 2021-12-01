scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE Updates: Sociology exam to begin at 11:30 am, check important guidelines

CBSE Term 1 Exam LIVE News: Students can access the term-1 roll numbers and admit cards on cbse.gov.in. To access the admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: December 1, 2021 10:10:55 am
CBSE OMR Sheet, CBSE Exam 2021 LIVE UpdatesCBSE 2021-22 Term 1 Exams: This year, the board exams will be held in MCQ (multiple choice questions) format. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Term 1 Exams:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-1 class 12 boards exams from today onwards. The first exam is Sociology which will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 term-1 exams will continue till December 22. 

This year, the board exams will be held in MCQ (multiple choice questions) format. The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.

Read |CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022: Tips to attempt MCQ-based paper in time bound manner

Each OMR will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.

CBSE had earlier released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 12 term-1 board 2021-22 Live updates: Check exam guidelines, paper analysis

10:10 (IST)01 Dec 2021
CBSE board exams to be conducted in MCQ format for the first time

For the first time, CBSE is conducting the board exams in MCQ format. Students have to answer the questions in the OMR sheet. Each OMR will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam.

10:08 (IST)01 Dec 2021
CBSE Class 12 board exams begin today

CBSE Class 12 term-1 board exams will begin from today onwards. The exam will be held from 11:30 am. The first exam is for Sociology. 

The term-1 exams will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11:30 am due to the winter season. The duration of the CBSE board 2022 exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

