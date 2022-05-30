CBSE Class 12 Exam Analysis: Paper rated easy and direct; questions from NCERT books

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 Biology exam today, i.e. May 30, 2022. Experts have rated the paper to be easy to moderate this year.

“The exam pattern and difficulty level were similar as that of CBSE sample paper. It consists of question ranging from easy to moderate difficulty,” said Lipika Tamuli, PGT- Biology at Modern English School, Guwahati.

It was also observed that majority of the questions were direct and if the students studied well, they have good chance for scoring well. “Majority questions were direct but few questions from Biotechnology required higher order thinking skills,” said Pooja Goel, PGT Biology at MRG School, Rohini, New Delhi.

Experts believe the questions were very similar to the pattern of the sample papers and were nicely balanced, which means it was a good mix of analysis, application and memory based questions. The students who studied the NCERT-issued books properly would have been able to answer majority questions, and should score good.

“The diagram-based questions were direct questions. The analysis based questions were not difficult to tackle. The case study-based questions were from known important topics in biotech,” said Nidhi Sharma, Biology Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

“Some questions were focused on critical thinking and asked students to provide a more in-depth response,” said Madhavi Goswami, HOD Biology at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

The exam was also not very lengthy and students should not have faced difficulty in attempting all questions within the given time limit. “It was not time consuming, could be finished on time,” Goswami said.