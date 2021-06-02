Class 12 evaluation criteria to be announced soon, students need not panic: CBSE Secretary

The CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on Tuesday after a crucial meeting was held by PM Modi with union ministers and other important stakeholders. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will soon announce the Class 12 evaluation policy. The CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on Tuesday after a crucial meeting was held by PM Modi with union ministers and other important stakeholders.

“We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told ANI

After the repeated requests by students, teachers, schools as well as parents, the centre on Tuesday declared its final decision on the matter. However, no announcement was made on the Class 12 exams evaluation policy yet. While students and schools are happy with the decision, they are also worried about the evaluation criteria since the next step in line is undergraduation admission which majorly depend on Class 12 marks.

Charu Wahi, Principal, Nirmal Bhartia School said, “A decision taken in the best interest of the children. However, the next step is equally critical and crucial in terms of deciding the process and criteria based on which the children’s performance will be gauged. This should be done keeping in mind that many of them make that extra effort during the last mile and hence, should be given due advantage.”

Meanwhile, the CBSE will consider all the options before declaring its final decision on the matter. Till then, the CBSE secretary has requested the wards and their parents as well teachers to not panic and wait for their announcement.

CBSE has also cancelled the Class 10 examinations amid the growing concerns over the second wave of coronavirus. A new marking scheme was implemented for the evaluation of Class 10 students.