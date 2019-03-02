CBSE class 12 English paper: 6 marks question ‘out of syllabus’, board admits

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today conducted class 12 English paper and students have complained about an out of syllabus question. According to syllabus prescribed by the board, students are expected to study one out of two novels – Invisible Man or Silas Marner, as there is an internal choice and the examinees have to answer only one question based on the novel section.

However, in the CBSE class 12 English exam 2019, questions from both the novels were asked. A teacher from DMS, Jalandhar said, “We only taught one novel to students and each school does the same. Now, a six marks question was asked from each of them in the final exam. This is not fair to the students.”

The board has agreed to the goof-up but said that no student would be put on a disadvantage. Talking to the indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson said, “There is no error in the question paper. A committee always sits to finalise marking scheme for questions while checking the response by students.”

The question 11 and 12 of the paper quizzed students on the novels. While each question had 4 sub-sections out of which students had to attempt only one, all the questions were from the same novel leaving students with no internal choice. In set 1, all sub-questions in question 11 were from Silas Marner and question 12 had all questions from Invisible Man. Each question – 11 and 12 – was of six marks.

“There is a mechanism to take care of such issues before fianlising the making scheme so that students are not out to any disadvantage,” said an official statement by the board.

Ironically, the CBSE had said that it would increase the internal choices to keep the exam easy and consideration for writing in one’s own words was also to be given to students.

The exam, according to students, was generally but easy.

After having preponed the exam dates from March to February, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results of class 10 and 12 earlier than the previous years.

In a list of instructions released earlier this month, the board has mentioned that they aim to bring out CBSE class 10, class 12 board results one week earlier than previous years. According to reports, the result can be expected by May 10, 2019.