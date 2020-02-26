CBSE Class 12 English exam: Check list of important questions, experts’ advice

CBSE class 12 English exam on February 27. (Express photo by Partha Paul / Representational image) CBSE class 12 English exam on February 27. (Express photo by Partha Paul / Representational image)

Over 11 lakh students will be appearing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 English exam on February 27. In these last couple of hours before the exam, students need to focus on the important topics, however, not many have clarity on what these important topics are. If you are also looking forward to calming your exam anxiety and revise right, read on –

List of important topics shared by Ruby Hore- TGT English, English teacher for Grade 12th at VidyaGyan –

Flamingo

1. How was the last lesson different from the earlier lessons? (The last lesson)

2. What does M Hamel tell about the significance and safeguarding of the French language?

3. What kind of life did children living in Seemapuri lead? (Lost spring)

4. How did Douglas’ experience at the YMCA pool affect him? How did he get over this effect? (Deep water)

5. What was the problem faced by the indigo cultivators of Champaran? How did Gandhiji solve it? (Indigo)

6. How would you describe Subbu a trouble shooter or a sycophant? (Poets and pancake)

7. What was distinctive about Eco’s Academic writing?

8. Compare and contrast the character of the ironmaster with that of his daughter. (The Rattrap)

9. How was the hospitality of Edla different from the hospitality of the crofter?

Vistas

1. Sadao was a perfect doctor, a pure patriot and clearheaded human being. Explain. (The Enemy)

2. But Sadao searching the spot of black in the twilight sea that night, had his reward”. What was the reward?

3. Draw a character sketch of the old General in the lesson, ‘The Enemy’.

4. How does Jo want the story to end? Why? What light does it throw on Jo’s character?

5. How does Jo show her independent thinking in the story, ‘Should Wizard Hit Mommy’?

6. What were the indignities that Zitkala-Sa had to suffer for being from a marginalized community?

7. How do Bama and her brother Annan differ in their approach to fight discrimination against the untouchables?

8. How did Bama fight against discrimination in her life?

9. What activities did Bama witness on her way back home from school?

10. Describe the efforts made by the Tiger King to achieve his target of killing a hundred tigers.

11. How did the wooden tiger gifted by the Maharaja to his son prove to be fatal for himself?

12. Derry and Mr Lamb both are victims of physical impairment, but their attitudes towards life are completely different. Elaborate.

13. How is the Derry we meet at the beginning different from the Derry at the end?

14. How did Mr Lamb transform Derry’s life?

15. What do you infer from Sam letter to Charley?

16. What unusual scene did Charley notice at the third level?

These questions only mark for the literature section and for writing. For rest all the sections, questions will be unseen. In such a case many students tend not to revise, however, experts advise against it.

Abhishek Sharma, an English teacher at Genesis Global School said, to practice the unseen section, students need to be thorough with the formats. “Focus more on long compositions. For article, debate, speech etc keep a tract of current topics. Read newspapers of at least a week before the exams. Some important topics for this year may include climate change, Swachh Bharat among others. One should read, write and listen to English be it through videos, audios etc. This will help their brain respond in English itself during the exam.”

