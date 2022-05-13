CBSE Class 12 English exam analysis; Question paper rated easy and balanced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the class 12 English examination. Unlike the term-1 English exam which was described as lengthy and difficult, the term II proved to be easy and balanced for the students.

“The English paper was balanced and as per the students’ expectations. The short-answer questions in the Literature section were direct but required a thorough understanding of the texts. Most students should have been able to tackle the long-answer questions, except perhaps the one on Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers which required some sort of higher-order thinking,” Sreemoyee Banerjee, HOD (English) at Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon shared.

As per experts, CBSE has successfully maintained the level of ease in all three sets and the students were elated after answering the paper.

Priya Mohan, HOD English at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said, “The questions in the reading section were quite comprehensible and the students could easily attempt the questions. The data presented in the factual passage could also be interpreted by the students effortlessly. All the questions in the writing section were simple and provided the students with enough hand-holding to help them attempt the questions with accuracy.“

“As far as the Literature sections of all the three sets are concerned the students could attempt the questions with precision with thorough knowledge of the text,” she added.