CBSE Class 12 English core exam analysis: Students found few questions in writing section ‘tricky’, reading and literature sections rated easy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted CBSE Term-1 Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 of English (Core) subject code- 301 on Friday, December 3, 2021. The exam was conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm at various exam centres located across the country and abroad.

The question paper carried 40 marks and needed to be attempted in 90 minutes. The question paper had three sections (Section A, B and C). There was no negative marking, each question contained 0.8 marks and more details about these sections are given below.

Section-A (Reading) 18 questions of 0.8 mark each (only 14 questions to be answered) on Reading Skills. Section-B (Writing) 12 questions of 0.8 mark each (only 10 questions to be answered) on Writing & Grammar Skills. Section-C (Literature) 30 questions of 0.8 mark each (only 26 questions to be answered) on Competency/ Case-Based Questions

Also Read | Under which govt did 2002 Gujarat violence happen? CBSE calls question an error

“The overall difficulty level of the questions was easy to moderate. The questions were based only on the topics mentioned in the term-1 CBSE Syllabus. Reading and literature sections were easy while a few questions in the writing section were a bit tricky. Most of the students were able to finish it in time. The question paper had a variety of multiple-choice questions. Literature section was based upon the NCERT textbook,” said Yogesh Chandra Pandey Senior Educator, Unison World School, Dehradun.