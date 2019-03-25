CBSE Class 12 Economics paper: These hacks will help you tackle tricky topics

CBSE class 12 Economics: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 12 Economics examination on March 27, 2019, Wednesday for Commerce and Humanities streams students. Considered to be among one of the trickiest exams, Economics can also be scoring as well, if prepared likewise.

Based on previous years’ question papers, a PGT Economics, Amity International School, Sachi Thaper said, “Apart from learning the subject material, students also need to be aware of what is going around them. We can expect application-based questions in the exam which some students can find tricky. One should know about US-China trade war, its concepts and effects. They have read about indirect taxes, so should be able to talk about GST and effect of it increasing or decreasing on a certain commodity.”

To secure some quick points, according to Thaper, students should revise price soaring, cost and revenue numerical, simple applications of demand and supply.

In Video| How to prepare better to increase focus

For those who might not have completed the entire syllabus, some topics which could secure decent marks include the national income, multiplier, equilibrium level, effects of increase and decrease in demand and supply of foreign exchange. These units consist of maximum weight and have six marks questions based on them, said Thaper.

“While attempting the exam, students should make sure that they make graphs with pencil and scale. Mere drafting of a graph will not be enough, to secure better marks, students will have to explain it well too,” she said. “Writing assumptions of economics in any scenario and stating examples based on daily life while explaining concepts can ensure good marks for students,” she added.

This year, 31,14,831 candidates have registered for board exams of which 18,19,077 are boys and 12,95,754 are girls. This year, 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams.