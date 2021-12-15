scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Analysis: Paper rated moderate, questions asked from term-1 syllabus

CBSE Class 12 Economics Answer Key, Paper Analysis: Overall experts rated the question paper as balanced and of a good standard with 4 ambiguous questions that could be handled with choices. Students seemed happy and are expecting good results in Economics

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: December 15, 2021 2:15:30 pm
CBSE Class 12 Economics answer key, CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2021CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam: The question paper was based on multiple choice pattern along with questions on case studies. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term-1 class 12 board examination 2021-22 of Economics today i.e., Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students rated the paper of moderate difficulty with most questions asked from the term-1 syllabus.

The question paper comprised of three sections (section A, B and C). There was no negative marking, and each question carried 0.8 mark. The question paper was based on multiple choice pattern along with questions on case studies. 

Read |CBSE denies error in accountancy paper, warns students against ‘fake news’ about grace marks

“In Question 41 .on foreign exchange rate , Assertion was beyond the scope of syllabus which perturbed the students. In Section B some questions were found to be challenging. In section C Q 56, question on non tax revenue has a bit of subjectivity,” Arti Chopra, Principal Amity International School, Gurugram said.

Overall experts rated the question paper as balanced and of a good standard with 4 ambiguous questions that could be handled with choices. Students seemed happy and are expecting good results in Economics

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement