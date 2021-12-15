CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Analysis: Paper rated moderate, questions asked from term-1 syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term-1 class 12 board examination 2021-22 of Economics today i.e., Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students rated the paper of moderate difficulty with most questions asked from the term-1 syllabus.

The question paper comprised of three sections (section A, B and C). There was no negative marking, and each question carried 0.8 mark. The question paper was based on multiple choice pattern along with questions on case studies.

“In Question 41 .on foreign exchange rate , Assertion was beyond the scope of syllabus which perturbed the students. In Section B some questions were found to be challenging. In section C Q 56, question on non tax revenue has a bit of subjectivity,” Arti Chopra, Principal Amity International School, Gurugram said.

Overall experts rated the question paper as balanced and of a good standard with 4 ambiguous questions that could be handled with choices. Students seemed happy and are expecting good results in Economics