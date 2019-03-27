Toggle Menu
CBSE Class 12 Economics exam tricky, application-based questions

CBSE Class 12 Economics exam tricky, application-based questions

CBSE class 12 Economics exam concluded today. There were some application-based questions which might have made students think about the questions for a couple of minutes but there were some easy questions as well that made the exam balanced

CBSE class 12 Economics exam conducted on March 27, 2019. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 12 Economics exam Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Students from commerce and humanities stream appeared for the exam. Based on initial feedback, the exam was considered to be easy barring a couple of questions which were termed as ‘tricky’ by some students.

PGT Economics, Amity International School, Sachi Thaper said, “There were some application-based questions which might have made students think about the questions for a couple of minutes but there were some really easy questions too which made the exam balanced.” She added that the tricky questions were based on NCERT concepts and if a student had understood concepts thoroughly, they can get up to 95 marks in the exam.

Most of the difficult questions were from the macro part, according to Thaper.

With Economics, core exams have ended and students would not be awaiting class 12 result and looking forward to college admissions. This year, the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results are expected to be released early. According to the reports the same can be expected by May 10 but no official date has been announced by the board.

