CBSE Class 12 Economics exam lengthy but easy; check question paper pdf here

Most students who appeared for the class 12 economics exam are rating it lengthy, while experts claim it was relatively easy to tackle. For economics students, this year, apart from 20 one-mark questions, a new section on Indian economy had been added. According to teachers and students, this particular session was lengthier than others.

Biju V Gopalan, PGT Economics, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr commented, “There were many sub-part questions that required a lot of writing, making the exam slightly lengthier, especially the Indian economy session. While most of the questions were direct, a couple of questions required analysis, such as in the four-marks section. This was the first time that Indian economy was introduced and students were obviously apprehensive, however, the questions were direct.”

He added, “An average student should be able to score around 70 marks out of 100 in the paper.” Rooplakshmi from the Genesis Global School Noida also had a similar observation. She remarked, “Six-markers were divided into two parts and students had to attempt both questions. This increases the number of questions and makes the exam lengthier. However, questions were based on NCERT and direct. If a student has read past years’ papers and is clear with concepts and manages to complete the exam, they can easily score 70 out of 100.”

The next major exam for class 12 students will be of biology on March 14 followed by mathematics on March 17. For class 10, the next major exam is on March 18 of social sciences.

