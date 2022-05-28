CBSE Class 12 Economics exam analysis: Paper rated lengthy, knowledge-based questions asked

The CBSE Class 12 Economics conducted on May 28 was rate lengthy and time consuming to attempt by some students and teachers. However, as per experts, the question paper was as per the syllabus and sample paper provided by CBSE.

“The paper was moderate on the difficulty level as well as was lengthy. Around 50 per cent of the paper was knowledge based. Few questions were based on application and critical thinking. To score well an in-depth knowledge of the subject was a must. The question paper was as per the syllabus and sample paper provided by CBSE,” Oneeka Deep, PGT- Economics at VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr.

“The pattern and the difficulty level of the question paper was very similar to that of the CBSE sample paper, hence the questions included in the question paper had easy to moderate difficulty level,” Sunita Dey, PGT- Economics at Modern English School, Guwahati

:In macroeconomics, the questions were meant to test the basic understanding of concepts and application. In the Indian Economic Development part, most of the questions reflected the current issues & challenges of the Indian economy,” she added.