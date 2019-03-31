CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper: Be careful with programming, suggests teacher

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper 2019: The programming in Computer Science is the most important part as it contains 30 marks and without a detail knowledge and practice it is hard to solve the questions. “The programming questions are conceptual based and need a detail knowledge of the chapters. The students should read the case studies well before answering the questions,” said Sanjay Kumar, PGT Informatics Practices, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr.

Advertising

The Computer Science paper will be conducted on April 2, which was postponed from its scheduled March 28, 2019.

“Many students get panicked at the time of attempting the program, the students should not get nervous as there are lots of part marking in the questions. Even if a student commits mistakes, the marks will be provided for the right steps in answering the programming questions,” Sanjay Kumar said.

READ | A ‘tough’ CBSE Class 12 Physics paper this time

Video | Can you take this CBSE class 10 exam challenge?

The teacher also mentioned some important topics for the students. “The questions related to Java case study, multiple table based queries, output based and error finding questions are important for not losing the marks. The students should attempt the questions on database first as they are quite scoring,” said PGT Informatics Practices.

Advertising

Regarding the paper pattern, the teacher said, “The questions will follow the NCERT books, and the students should revise the last five year questions and sample papers well. The paper will consist of 50 marks of average questions, 30 marks below average and 20 marks of tricky questions.” The students should not forget to highlight the keywords and main points in the answers, the teacher added.

Around 14 lakh students comprising 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders have registered for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 4 with the Philosophy paper.