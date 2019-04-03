CBSE Class 12 computer science exam: Informatics had tricky 10 marker in otherwise easy paper

CBSE class 12 computer science exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted class 12 computer science exam on Tuesday, April 3, 2019. Based on the students’ reactions, the exam was overall easy. The questions on informatics were found to be tricky by some.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Yashika, class 12 computer teacher at Amity International School, said, “A 10 marks question from informatics was based on case study. The board did not give any frame for the same and students had to make assumptions on the controls. Based on the type of questions given in sample papers etc, going by assumptions is not the right approach. Many students can find this tricky.”

The exam which is considered to be lengthy was not so this time. Students reportedly completed the exam half-an-hour before the deadline.

Students informed that they have found the questions to be easier and direct as compared to sample papers and the last years’ questions. Many expected questions from C++ and MySQL to be tricky by direct NCERT based questions were asked, as per students.

“If students had attempted the exam carefully, we can expect 100 marks. Usually, marks get deducted if a student has missed a step or have entered output erroneously. Going by the difficulty level, the exam was easy and a good result can be expected,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released a notice informing class 12 students to not believe in fake news circulating on social media regarding re-conduct of class 12 physics and economics paper.

The result for the board exams can be expected earlier. This announcement was made by the CBSE in February when they said that the result, in accordance with the exam dates, will be announced a week or two sooner than usual dates.