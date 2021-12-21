CBSE Class 12 Computer Science exam analysis: Students rate paper easy; comprehension based questions dominate

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Term 1 Exam Analysis: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 computer science term-1 board exam today. The paper consisted of three sections and every section had choices. The question paper had 56 questions in three sections out of which a total of 45 had to be attempted. Students rated the paper easy.

“Question paper was strictly as per the CBSE sample paper and the difficulty level was average. It was a well-balanced paper with a good mix of application and knowledge-based questions. Few questions required in-depth command over the concept,” Dr Bhavana Kulshrestha, Principal Amity International School, Vasundhara said.

Anshu Mittal Principal MRG School Rohini said that overall paper was easy but a few questions had ambiguity. “There was an indentation error in questions 29 and 46 whereas, in question 1, options b and d both are correct,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. CS Nair, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said “It was an average paper but lots of typing mistakes were there so children were finding it difficult to find out the exact answer since in Python, code is case sensitive and precision is required. In two-three questions two options were correct. Those who have tried their hands on Python thoroughly would have found it easy to understand the logic behind the program.”