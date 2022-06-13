CBSE Class 12 Computer Science analysis: Paper rated easy; application based questions asked in exam

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Computer Science paper today. As per students and subject experts, this year’s question paper was easy with the paper pattern similar to the CBSE sample papers. More conceptual and application-based questions were asked this year.

Deepa Sharma, HOD Computer Science at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said that this year’s exam was along the expected lines. “The questions based on ‘Stacks/Database/Mysql commands and Networking’ were drafted to test the knowledge and application capability of the students. One or two questions were a bit tricky as they were based on conceptual understanding. However, students who were well prepared may not find them difficult to crack,” she said.

Meanwhile, Diganta Kr. Roy, PGT- Computer Science, Modern English School, Guwahati said that the computer science paper is expected to be high scoring. “In terms of difficulty stack, the questions gave uneasiness to the students. However, it was still moderate and could be answered. The level of the questions is well suited for students of all levels. The students will be able to score above 90% in this paper easily,” he explained.

CBSE Class 12 board exams will conclude on June 15 with the Psychology exam. The board term-II exams began on April 26. The final board result will be declared by adding the marks secured in both terms.